Although there was scant Ethereum news this past weekend, the ETH price finally started to gain some distance from the $300.00 level. It reached as high as $313.75 on Sunday moving towards our ETH forecast.That said, at the time of writing, the Ethereum to USD exchange rate was up 3.18% to $308.94, and the Ethereum to Bitcoin rate was down 2.60% to 0.05016260 BTC.The momentum for ETH is due, in part, to higher trading volumes.Daily Ethereum Chart.

