Netcracker Technology announced today that Ari Banerjee, Vice President of Strategy, will keynote Light Reading's OSS in the Era of SDN NFV event taking place this week in London. Banerjee's keynote, "How to Make Money in SDN/NFV," will focus on the business of virtualization and how service providers can monetize their investments in SDN/NFV.

The event will take place on November 1 at the Royal Garden Hotel in London. Banerjee's keynote is at 10:45 a.m. He will also be participating in the panel "Lessons Learned So Far in Operationalizing NFV" at 9:50 a.m.

"While much of the industry is focused on lab trials, we are partnering with the largest service providers in the world to identify and capitalize on opportunities for monetizing emerging virtualization technologies," Banerjee said. "We are excited to help usher in the next phase for SDN/NFV."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, is a forward-looking software company, offering mission-critical solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 20 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

