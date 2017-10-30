

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP) announced the company projects third-quarter reported loss per share from continuing operations of approximately $0.45; and adjusted profit per share from continuing operations of approximately $0.85. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.66 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company expects revenues of approximately $785 million, for the third-quarter. Analysts expect revenue of $784.88 million for the quarter.



Endo also affirmed that for the twelve months ending December 31, 2017, the company expects revenues to be between $3.38 billion and $3.53 billion. The company expects adjusted EPS from continuing operations to be at the upper end of the 2017 financial guidance ranges provided in August of $3.35 to $3.65.



Shares of Endo were up 12% in pre-market trade on Monday.



Endo also announced the company's intention to aggressively defend and protect its VASOSTRICT (vasopressin injection, USP) product franchise and intellectual property, including seeking to prevent the unapproved, non-sterile-to-sterile bulk compounding of vasopressin through a previously announced lawsuit filed by certain of its subsidiaries against the U.S. FDA on October 26, 2017. The company said it is unaware of any unapproved, non-sterile-to-sterile compounding facilities currently selling or distributing a vasopressin injection product.



