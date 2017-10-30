TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/17 -- Millennial Esports Corporation (TSX VENTURE: GAME) is pleased to announce that former Sony executive Doug Belgrad has joined the company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Belgrad served as the President of Motion Picture Group at Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. (SPE) from July 2014 to July 2016, previously serving as head of production and subsequently President of Columbia Pictures, an SPE unit, from January 2003. After departing Sony, Mr. Belgrad established his own production company, 2.0 Entertainment, in September 2016.

"Having been involved in the film business for more than 25 years, I'm excited to translate my experience of crafting stories that captivate audiences to Esports content production and distribution," said Mr. Belgrad. "With Esports expanding globally at a phenomenal rate and the appetite for well-produced content increasing exponentially, Millennial Esports is perfectly positioned for growth and I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

Under Belgrad's guidance, 2.0 Entertainment has quickly made its mark, producing and taking minority stakes in a number of Sony productions, including Peter Rabbit, which is set for release in February 2018, the upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot, and Bad Boys 3.

"The success that Doug continues to experience in Hollywood in terms of creating popular content that engages audiences across the globe will translate well to what we are doing at Millennial," said Alex Igelman, CEO, Millennial Esports. "Adding someone with Doug's knowledge, experience, and relationships in the entertainment industry to our Board is another key piece of our strategy to become the leading producer of Esports content for consumers and brands to engage."

Mr. Belgrad began his career at Kidder, Peabody as a securities analyst, specializing in media and entertainment. During his nearly 27-year career at Sony, Mr. Belgrad was involved with dozens of hit movies, including the Men in Black, Bad Boys, Jump Street and Grown-Ups franchises, and Academy Award nominated films, including The Social Network, Zero Dark Thirty, Captain Phillips and American Hustle.

Millennial Esports Corporation:

Millennial Esports provides turnkey global solutions that cover gaming technology and studios, event management, research and analytics, content production, and broadcasting.

-- MillennialEsports.gg is the premier operator of tournaments and building communities by and for gamers. -- IDEAS+CARS, based out of Motorsport Valley, UK, provides industry leading knowledge and intellectual property in the burgeoning and increasingly lucrative Esports racing genre. -- Eden Games will soon become part of Millennial Esports' offering in motor sports and racing. -- O'Gaming TV, based in Paris and a part of Alt Tab Productions, is an Esports video content production and events company, and a major player in live French-language esports streaming. -- thE Arena at Neonopolis is Las Vegas's first permanent Esports venue. The 15,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility accommodates more than 1000 people in comfort and provides technical services including facilities, expertise, and manpower for clients such as EA, Amazon, and Microsoft. -- Stream Hatchet, operating out of Barcelona, Spain, offers complete Esports data analytics solutions. The company focuses on providing actionable intelligence in a format that is easy to understand at a glance.

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Millennial Esports

Gavin Davidson

705.446.6630

gavin.davidson@millennialesports.com



PR Insiders

Sharie Johnson

702-604-3091

sharie@prinsidersfirm.com



Investor Contact:

Millennial Esports

Manish Grigo

416.569.3292

manish.grigo@millennialesports.com



