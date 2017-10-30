Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market, 2022 by Type, Technology, Solution, Service, Deployment Mode, Application, Region

DUBLIN, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market by Type (Online, Offline), Technology (Machine Learning and Deep Learning, NLP), Solution, Service (Professional, Managed), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in retail market is expected to grow from USD 993.6 Million in 2017 to USD 5,034.0 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 38.3%.



Factors such as increasing necessity for surveillance and monitoring at a physical store, growing awareness, and application of AI, enhanced user-experience, improved productivity, Return on Investment (RoI), maintaining inventory accuracy, and supply chain optimization are driving the global AI in retail market.



The report provides detailed insights into the global AI in retail market, which is segmented by type, technology, solution, service, deployment mode, application, and region. In the types, the online (eCommerce) retail market will have the largest market share during the forecast period. The online retailing includes buying and selling of FMCG, CPG, apparels, electronics goods, and other forms of life essentials. It excludes entertainment and travel services offered online. Contrary to the brick-and-mortar stores, customers no longer have to stand in long queues to buy their preferred goods. They can purchase them easily through mobile applications and websites, sitting comfortably in their homes or offices. The AI-based solution are majorly adopted by the online retailers to target the customer, who want to shop from the comfort of their homes.



The AI in retail ecosystem comprises vendors such as IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Intel (US), NVIDIA (US), Google (US), Sentient Technologies (US), Salesforce (US), and ViSenze (Singapore).

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Increasing Necessity for Superior Surveillance and Monitoring at Physically Present Retail Stores

Growing Awareness and Application of AI in the Retail Industry

Enhance End-User Experience, Improve Productivity, and Generate More Revenue

Maintain Inventory Accuracy and Supply Chain Optimization

Restraints



Incompatibility Concerns

Opportunities



Increase in AI-Based Data Analysis Application

Growing Number of Smartphones

Increase in Adoption of Cloud-Based Technology Solutions

Challenges



Issues With Diverse Development Framework, Models, and Mechanism in AI

Concerns Over Privacy and Identity of Individuals

Lack of Skilled Staff

