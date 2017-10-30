Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2017) - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) ("the Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dennis Edwards as a Director of the Corporation effective October 27th, 2017.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Edwards, CEO and Director of Affinity Metals Corp.

Tel: 604-227-3554

Email: redwards@affinity-metals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.