Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2017) - Fremont Gold Ltd. (TSXV: FRE) ("Fremont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company has recently staked a significant land position comprising 3,250 ha in the northern part of the Carlin trend which is home to Barrick Gold Corp's Goldstrike mine complex which has Proven and Probable Reserves of 70.7Mt @ 3.55g/t Au for 8.1Moz, and the North and South Carlin complexes of Newmont Mining which collectively have Proven and Probable Reserves of 295.1Mt @ 1.59g/t Au for 15Moz of gold1.

Highlights are as follows:

• Fremont has acquired two properties named Alkali (318 claims comprising 2664 ha) and Coyote (70 claims comprising 586 ha) along the NW extension of the Carlin trend, which has historic production of approximately 88M oz of gold2.

• The Coyote claim block is located 2 km north of the Rossi mine (Barrick/Meridian), which had a resource of 0.97Mt @ 16.46g/t gold in 20071. Rossi is the most northerly deposit currently known along the Carlin trend.