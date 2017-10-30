Compression Therapy Market Outlook 2017-2022: Movement From a Pay-For-Service to a Pay-For-Performance Model

DUBLIN, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The future of the continuously evolving compression therapy market is determined by several macroeconomic factors, such as political and legal, economic, social, environmental and technological. In the social field, for example, the growing demand is supported by the high prevalence of cancer and other medical conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) which are very often driven by higher workforce participation resulting in unhealthy diets.

In the political sphere, uncertainty surrounding healthcare policies and cuts to healthcare budgets in some countries could negatively affect development of the compression therapy market, while the movement from a pay-for-service to a pay-for-performance model is likely to lead to improved delivery of high quality compression therapy.

This report will examine these factors in more detail to determine the effect they may have on market growth. Examples of CVDs prevention policies, as well as examples of emerging smart textile sensor technologies applicable to compression products that are expected to facilitate sector growth, will be presented. While social highlights will show a clear picture of the market prospects, including a forecast of diabetes prevalence.

1 Executive summary

2 Driving forces shaping the compression therapy market in 2017-2022

3 Political factors impacting the compression therapy market

4 The economic dynamics of the compression therapy market

5 Social factors in the compression therapy market

6 Technological forces in the compression therapy market

7 Legal factors in the compression therapy market

8 Environmental factors in the compression therapy market

3M

Advanced Therapeutic Materials

Aleris

Ames Walker International

BiaCare Corp

BSM Medical

Compression Kinetics

Covidien plc

Derma Sciences

DJO Inc

Elastic Therapy Inc

Getting Group

Integra LifeSciences

Legs 4 Life

Medtronic plc

Orthotic Composites

sur

Proxima

Salzmann Group

Secant Medical

Semfinder

Sigvaris Group

TeamOlmed

Therapeutic Support Systems

Thuasne Group

Venosan North America

Wright Therapy Products

