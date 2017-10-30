Sand Control Systems Market Worth 2.84 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Sand Control Systems Market by Application (Onshore and Offshore), Techniques (Gravel Pack, Frac Pack, Sand Screens, Inflow Control Devices), Well Completions Type (Cased Hole and Open Hole), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to grow from a value of USD 2.36 billion in 2017 to USD 2.84 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.78%, from 2017 to 2022. The global market is set to witness a significant growth due to the continued growth in number of wells drilled, increasing drilling activities, and rising oil & gas production.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 85 market data tables and 57 figures spread across 138 pages and an in-depth TOC of the "Sand Control Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/sand-control-systems-market-75221369.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The gravel pack segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Sand Control Systems Market, by technique, during the forecast period.

The gravel pack sub-segment of the technique segment led the Sand Control Systems Market in 2016 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Increasing drilling of conventional oil and gas fields in onshore regions across the world is the key reason for largest market share of gravel pack segment in 2017. The inflow control devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Increasing life span of the well and reducing the expenditure are the main factors driving the inflow control technique segment in the Sand Control Systems Market.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=75221369

The onshore application segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Sand Control Systems Market, by application, during the forecast period.

The onshore sub-segment of the application segment led the Sand Control Systems Market in 2016 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Presence of vast onshore oil & gas wells and increased dependency on conventional oil & gas are the major factors for largest market share of the onshore segment in the Sand Control Systems Market.

Asia Pacific: The leading market for sand control systems

In this report, the Sand Control Systems Market has been analyzed with respect to six regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The market in Asia Pacific led the global Sand Control Systems Market in 2016. Growing economy of developing countries such as Australia and China, growing governmental support in oil & gas industry, and increasing private investments to support new drilling activities are expected to drive the Sand Control Systems Market in Asia Pacific.

Make an Inquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=75221369

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes profiles of some of the top players in the Sand Control Systems Market. The key players include Baker Hughes (US), Halliburton (US), Schlumberger (US), Weatherford (Switzerland), and National Oilwell Varco (US), among others.

Browse Related Reports:

Well Completion Equipment and Services Market by Type (Packers, Sand Control Tools, Multistage Fracturing Tools, Liner Hangers, Smart Wells, Valves & Others), by Application (Onshore & Offshore), & by Region - Global Trends and Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/completions-tools-equipment-market-10119998.html

Well Intervention Market by Services (Logging & Bottom hole Survey, Tubing/Packer Failure & Repair, Stimulation, Sand Control, Artificial Lift, Fishing, Others), Application (Onshore & Offshore), and Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/well-intervention-market-1099.html

Subscribe Reports from Energy and Power Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/energy-and-power

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets