Welink Energy is to construct a 221MW Solar Project located in Vagueiros, Southern Portugal. When it becomes operational, the project named Solara4 will be the largest unsubsidised solar PV plant in Europe, generating enough power to provide 150,000 homes with electricity. It will be made up of 850,000 solar modules and is expected to employ around 300 people during its construction. The plant is scheduled for completion in mid-2019.

