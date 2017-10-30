The "Airborne Wind Energy (AWE) 2018-2028" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report is intended for CEO, business planners, marketing VPs, academics, legislators, commentators, investors and others seeking a balanced, easily read, latest analysis of this newly credible form of high-power energy harvesting. Its emphasis is on commercialisation and the future. Airborne Wind Energy AWE is disruptive because it is much less damaging and intrusive than the traditional wind turbine. Indeed, it is capable of much more with its uniquely low capital cost and easy transportability. That means it is more than a replacement: it is intended to creates new markets, including forming a part of modern forms of standby generator that meet impending emissions directives.

AWE has moved from a hobbyist curiosity to attracting around $200 million investment from giants Google, EON, Shell, Schlumberger, Tata, Softbank and others. Two years ago it was widely seen as a solution looking for a problem. However, today, aviation authorities are adapting to accommodate the needs of these kites, tethered wings, aerostats and drones whether they are intended to power a ship, a small farm or as GW offshore arrays supplying a national grid.

Potentially, AWE will do all that with no emissions and at a fraction of the cost of the conventional wind turbines, down where wind is weaker and more fitful. Clearly things are changing and the analysts, after two years of interviews, visits and analysis by PhD level, multi-lingual researchers, can now make sense of it all, including giving profiles of 25 winners and losers. The report appraises what remains between the proponents and commercial success, including attracting the necessary level of next-stage finance and technical assistance. How much? When?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary And Conclusions

2. Introduction

3. Electrodynamic And Photovoltaic Harvesting

4. Airborne Wind Energy Awe Principles

5. Some Active Developer/ Supporter Profiles, Interviews And Plans

6. Lessons From The Past

7. Examples Of Interviews Concerning High Power Energy Harvesting On Marine Craft

