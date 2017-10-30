Edison Issues ADR Update on Celyad (CYAD)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2017 / Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) has reported a complete morphological leukemia-free status (MFLS) response in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in the NKR CAR T-cell THINK study. Spontaneous remission in refractory/relapsed AML is extremely rare, so this is a significant result. Importantly, the response was achieved with no toxic preconditioning. CYAD-01 has shown limited toxicities to date. The clinical strategy has been updated to focus on AML and colorectal cancer. Additionally, with the approvals of Yescarta (Gilead) at a price of $373k and Kymirah (Novartis) at $475k, we have increased our expected price for NRK CAR T-cell therapy to $200k, formerly $150k. The revised strategy and price assumption change moves the indicative value to $122 per ADR, formerly $61 per ADR.

Our previous approach to valuing the Celyad NKR CAR T-cells portfolio was to treat AML and MM as defined indications with a probability of 20% and to take a weighted average of the five solid tumor indications. We have now focused the valuation on AML at 25% probability and colorectal at 20% (adjusted from 10% in August). The C-Cure, a cardiac indication, is still seeking a partner, so its now given a nominal value of $12m, formerly $191m. Rebasing the valuation to January 2018 gives a new indicative value of €$1,236m, formerly $616m (indicating $122 per ADR (formerly $61)). Management states that Celyad has cash to fund it through the first half of 2019. Additional cash might enable a broader and faster development of the clinical program given its promising current outlook.

