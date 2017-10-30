ams honored for innovative products that have helped drive Xiaomi's business success

ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, has won the Best Innovation Award at the Xiaomi Core Suppliers Conference 2017 for its optical sensor modules. Attended by many key suppliers in different sectors, the conference celebrates the contributions that suppliers have made to the company's rapid growth over the past year, including the advanced sensor solutions from ams that have fueled the success of several of Xiaomi's flagship phones. Xiaomi has been an ams customer since 2014.

To meet Xiaomi's demand for advanced optical solutions, ams introduced the industry's smallest aperture ambient light sensor and proximity sensor modules based on IR technology (TMD27253 and TMD26203) in early 2016. With strong support from ams, the Xiaomi RD team successfully adopted these innovative optical solutions.

"We are honored to receive the Best Innovation Award from Xiaomi for the second time. This recognition clearly demonstrates our ability to deliver leading-edge solutions that empower our customers to differentiate their products," said Joe Chen, Vice President, Greater China at ams. "As innovative technologies continue to be the driving force in the growth of the consumer electronics industry, we remain committed to providing world-class sensor solutions and outstanding customer service in the Chinese market."

Xiaomi aims to become the leading phone manufacturer in China in the next two years. During the conference, Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun, explained that the company is embarking on a rapid growth trajectory and achieved record shipments of over 23 million smartphones in Q2 2017 an increase of 70 percent from the previous quarter. Committed to driving innovation in China's phone manufacturing industry, ams will continue to supply Xiaomi with advanced technologies and solutions for its popular flagship models.

In addition to ams' strong optical sensor portfolio, the company is focused on core sensing technologies including environmental, imaging and audio. These four focused areas drive high-value technology markets and applications that touch our everyday lives, from smart phones to home thermostats to office lighting hubs and are connecting with big data via the internet. The explosive growth of inter-connected devices makes sensors indispensable, widely used, and an integral part of digital ecosystems.

