

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has fired an engineer after his daughter posted a video of the upcoming iPhone X on YouTube, according to media reports. The hands-on video, which includes footage of the phone with special employee-only QR codes, quickly went viral last week.



Vlogger Brooke Amelia Peterson later said in another video that her father lost his job after he allowed her to take the video of the new iPhone X.



The iPhone X video was recorded by Peterson after she visited Apple's Cupertino, California campus where her engineer father worked. In the video, Peterson's father hands her his iPhone X and she spends about 45 seconds checking out features of the new unreleased handset.



However, Apple forbids unauthorized filming on its campus and is very strict against video leaks of its unreleased products.



In the tearful second video, Peterson claimed her father was fired as a result of her video and that her father takes full responsibility for the one Apple company rule that he violated. She added that neither she nor her father harbors any ill will against Apple.



Apple reportedly requested Peterson to take down the iPhone X video that she uploaded to YouTube, although copies of the video still exist on the video-sharing site.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX