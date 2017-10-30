Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Coke Market Procurement Intelligence Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the metals and mining industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of coke and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The growth of the coke market can be attributed to the increased demand for steel in countries like Russia, Brazil, and India which in turn is due to the growth of end-user industries such as automotive and construction," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "Increase in the number of civil infrastructure projects undertaken by governments across geographies is increasing day by day and so is the demand for coke, as it an important raw material used to manufacture steel," added Angad.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

There is a high demand for coke from APAC as it is the largest market for coke both in terms of production and consumption. This is due to a strong presence of end-use industries of coke, such as steel and metallurgy, and also the presence of large reserves of coal in the region. Furthermore, the coke market in APAC is expected to grow due to increased production and consumption in this region during the forecast period.

The buyers in this market should adopt systematic procurement practices which enables them to conduct periodic evaluation of the quality of coke procured. The quality of coke may change over time due to the degradation of coking coal in aging mines or due to the use of inefficient transportation systems. Hence the buyers should periodically evaluate the quality of coke.

The procurement challenges faced by buyers in this market include factors such as high cost of transporting coke and difficulty in benchmarking prices for contracts. The buyers should perform a cost comparison study on potential suppliers for evaluating the total cost of transportation while engaging with them. Also, buyers should engage in long-term engagements with suppliers to avail discounts on such costs.

Metals and Mining Industry Pricing Trends

In the coke industry, spot pricing and volume-based pricing are the two most widely adopted pricing models. The volume-based pricing model is used by larger players to leverage their large volumes of procurement to procure discounts and value-additions. The spot-pricing model helps buyers to procure varying quantities depending on their requirements, i.e., if the demand from end-use industries drops, buyers, can reduce the volume without facing any hurdles such as fulfillment of minimum order quantity. Also, buyers can optimize the procurement of coke at these times to achieve greater savings.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

