In-Vitro Fertilization Market, 2022

The "In Vitro Fertilization Market by Product (Imaging System, Incubator, Cabinets, Sperm Separation System, Cryopreservation media, Embryo Culture media), Type of Cycles & End Users (Fertility Clinics & Surgical Centres) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global in vitro fertilization market is projected to reach USD 847.83 Million by 2022 from USD 505.15 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.9%

The key factors propelling the growth of this market include growth in the median age of first-time motherhood, declining fertility rates, rising male infertility, rise in consumption of alcohol and cigarettes, and growing public awareness about infertility and the available treatment options.

By product, the in vitro fertilization market is categorized into reagents and equipment. Reagents are further segmented into cryopreservation media, semen processing media, ovum processing media, and embryo culture media. Embryo culture media is expected to hold the largest share of the IVF reagents market and is also projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increase in awareness of infertility treatment and diagnosis.

The equipment segment is further classified into imaging systems, sperm separation systems, cabinets (workstations), ovum aspiration pumps, incubators, micromanipulator systems, cryosystems, gas analyzers, laser analyzers, anti-vibration tables, accessories, and witness systems.

On the basis of end users, the global IVF market has been segmented into fertility clinics and surgical centers, hospitals and research laboratories, and cryobanks. The fertility clinics and surgical centers segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global market in 2017. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of types of cycles, the in vitro fertilization market is segmented into fresh non-donor, frozen non-donor, fresh donor, and frozen donor. Fresh non-donor is expected to account for the largest share in 2017. Factors such as high success rate, ease in implantation process and enhanced embryo production are driving the growth for the fresh non-donor market.

Geographically, the in vitro fertilization market in Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. The large share and high growth rate of the APAC region can be attributed growth in the median age of first-time motherhood, rising infertility rates, growing prevalence of PCOS, increasing incidence of obesity, rise in fertility tourism, and government initiatives.

