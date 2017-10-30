Managed Security Services Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Service Type; Threat Management Type, Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, and Vertical

MUMBAI, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global managed security services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period 2017 - 2025 and accounts for US$ 18,030.9 Mn in the year 2025. Bharat Book Bureau announces the addition of the report "Managed Security Services Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Service Type (Threat Management, Vulnerability Management, Log Management, Compliance Management, and SIEM); Threat Management Type, Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, and Verticals" to its offering.

The managed security services landscape is growing and evolving with innovative services to efficiently and proficiently secure the IT infrastructure of organization. Due to lack of skilled workforce, many organizations are not capable enough to fully protect their IT infrastructure. Moreover, increase in sophistication of cyber-attacks, it is becoming very challenging for organizations to rely and invest in their in-house security processes. Hence, many organizations are migrating from their in-house security processes to third party MSSPs. MSSPs offer complete managed security services to organization with round the clock monitoring of organization's IT infrastructure and preventing them from potential threats and cyber-attacks. Present-day security processes demands a balance of device management, event monitoring, and incident response, as well as Governance, Risk, and Compliance functions. Increasing number of cyber-attacks and ever-growing complex risk and compliance requirement have led to the demand for third party specialize security service providers.

Click to view the Managed Security Services Market Report:

https://www.bharatbook.com/request-sample/947435

North America with the most advanced software and IT services organizations in the world contributes the largest market share in the global managed security services market. APAC with large number of emerging countries along with increasing numbers of smart cities and high FDI, is growing with the highest growth rate. Europe market stood at the second largest market for managed security services owing to increasing number of cross-border transactions. However, Middle East & Africa and South America market is still in the nascent stage of the market.

The managed security services market is segmented for each region on the basis of Service Type Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, and Verticals. Each vertical is further segmented into service type which includes Threat Management, Vulnerability Management, Log Management, Compliance Management, and SIEM. The different types of threat management services

Managed Firewall, Managed IDS/IPS

Managed VPN, Managed Anti-Virus and Malware

Managed Gateway Security, Managed IAM

Managed DLP

Others (Managed Web Content Filtering, and Managed Application Control, and Managed Email)

The end verticals considered in the managed security services market includes IT and Telecom, Retail, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, Media, and Others.

Geographical regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) South America (SAM)

Increasing cyber threats across industries, digital transformation across industries, and increase in adoption of BYOD are fueling the growth of managed security services market. Majorly developing economies contribute a major portion of the market share to the managed security services market, where cybersecurity market both are growing at significantly higher pace, also the developed economies are anticipated to demand up-gradation and innovation in existing managed security services in the coming years.



Key players

AT&T Inc.,

IBM Corporation

Dell SecureWorks Inc.

Trustwave Holdings

Verizon Communications

Symantec Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

NTT Security

CenturyLink, Inc.,

BT Group plc.

Reasons to buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the managed security services market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentations and industry verticals

To know more about report and who is it suited for, head over to:

https://www.bharatbook.com/information-technology-market-research-reports-947435/managed-security-services-global-analysis-threat-management-vulnerability.htm

About Bharat Book Bureau:

Bharat Book Bureauis the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports , business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.In case the reports don't match your requirement then we can do a specialized Custom Research for you.

Contact us:

Bharat Book Bureau

E: info@bharatbook.com

P: +91-22-27810772/27810773



W: http://www.bharatbook.com

LinkedIn :http://www.linkedin.com/company/bharat-book-bureau

Twitter :https://twitter.com/researchbook

Blog :https://www.bharatbook.com/blog/