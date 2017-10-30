National Commission for Energy Control and Prices has published prices for electricity transmission and system services and the procedure for their application, as approved by LITGRID Management Board on 23rd October 2017. The approved average electricity transmission rate as of 1st January 2018 is 0,619 ct/kWh, system services rate - 0,529 ct/kWh.



National Commission for Energy Control and Prices has also set a price of 5,72 Eur/MWh for the service of access to interconnection lines. The price will apply from 1st January 2018.







Giedrius Karsokas, LITGRID Head of Communications Mob. +370 613 19977, email giedrius.karsokas@litgrid.eu