In this analytical piece, IHS Markit takes a look at the potential effects of the Section 201 case, both in the United States and globally.

Editor's note: Tomorrow the International Trade Commission (ITC) will vote on recommended trade action as a remedy for injuries that have been experienced by domestic solar PV cell and module manufacturers due to foreign competition. Ahead of this, IHS Markit has produced this exclusive analysis for pv magazine on what market participants should expect.

By IHS Markit

Question 1 - Using one of the more recent proposals from the petitioners, how might import tariffs of $0.25 per watt (W) for cells and $0.32/W for modules impact the US market over the next several years?

IHS Markit modelled the reduced attractiveness of residential, commercial, and utility-scale PV in each U.S. state under the new proposed tariff (modelled as a $0.25/W module price increase). The analysis results in an 18 GW reduction to the forecast for PV deployments from 2018 to 2021 - a 28% reduction in comparison to the forecast reference case (prior to the petition being filed).

The utility-scale segment is projected to experience the majority of the impact, particularly in markets that lack supportive government mandates or incentives to deploy PV or other renewables. While module costs only represent between 10% and 20% of the total cost for smaller rooftop systems, they can represent as much as 30% to 40% of utility-scale PV costs, making any fluctuations in average module pricing much more significant for utility-scale project economics.

Annual PV installations in the United States - reference case vs. $0.25 per watt tariff (figures in MW)IHS Markit

Question 2 - What does the actual pipeline of projects look like that may be impacted by new tariffs? Which state markets are likely to be impacted?

IHS Markit is tracking 55 GW of commercial and utility-scale PV that is planned for development and deployment in the United States between 2018 and 2021, the period for which new import tariffs may be implemented. Approximately 13 GW (23%) of that project pipeline has been identified as contracted with viable off takers. Contracted projects are more mature and likely to be deployed compared to assets that remain uncontracted, but even they remain subject to modification and cancellation if the economic expectations of the planned projects cannot be realized under new tariff regimes.

Utility-scale projects under development in state markets that lack mandated renewable energy policies such as renewable portfolio standards (RPS) are at significant risk of modification or cancellation if new import tariffs are implemented from the Section 201 trade case. In particular, Southern markets such as Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Alabama represent a significant portion of the emerging utility-scale PV pipeline in the United States, collectively ...

