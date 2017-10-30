FMW-Redaktion

Donald Trump wird nach einem Insider-Bericht, auf den sich das amerikanische Polit-Magazin "Politico" beruft, erst am Donnerstag seine Entscheidung bekannt geben, wen er als neuen Fed-Chef einsetzt. Demnach ist Jerome Powell nach wie vor der Favorit, aber an zweiter Stelle scheint nun nicht mehr John Taylor zu liegen (der Erfinder der Taylor Regel), sondern Kevin Warsh:

"So this is finally the week. Sources tell MM to look for an announcement on Thursday, though plans are not totally set yet. It's very likely to be current Fed governor Jay Powell, as we first reported on Oct. 19th, well before anyone else. But as of the weekend, this still wasn't 100 percent confirmed. People close to the matter said President Trump could STILL pull a late surprise. But if he does, they said it's more likely to be Kevin Warsh than John Taylor."

Der Grund dafür: John Taylor habe keine Erfahrung im Krisen-Management - anders als Kevin Warsh, der im Jahr 2008, also auf dem Hochpunkt der Finanzkrise, Mitglied der Fed war und dem daher eher zugetraut wird, Krisen-Situationen zu handhaben!

Klarer Favorit aber sei nach wie vor Jerpme Powell, der zwar "nicht der aufregendste Kandidat" sei, aber eben die sicherste Wahl jenseits von Janet Yellen:

"The reason for this is that senior administration officials argued (evidently successfully) to Trump that while Taylor is a rock star economist and monetary policy expert, he might not be the steady hand you'd want ...

