On 30th October 2017 Acora, an innovative UK-based IT Services company with a UK and international customer base, announced it has completed the acquisition of Haywards Heath based Managed Services Provider, Just Computing Ltd (Just).

All Just employees will become part of Acora and the customers will seamlessly migrate to Acora over the coming months, benefiting from the strength and depth of the combined service teams.

David Rabson, Chief Executive at Acora said "The Just business impressed us enormously, both in terms of the focussed business model and the service standards it achieves with its contracted client base. The quality of the Just team was also a key factor in our decision to bring them into Acora and we look forward to working with them and all their customers."

The acquisition will allow Acora to add complementary managed services to its portfolio whilst providing the opportunity for Just's clients to experience enhanced services working with Acora. Acora will now have around 200 employees, over 250 customers and manage multi-year IT services contracts of over £45m.

Anthony Davies, Founder and Director of Just commented "It has always been an ambition of Nicola and I to join forces with a company like Acora, they have been known to us for many years and the opportunities for us, our people and customers are clear to see with this move, we look forward to the next chapter with Acora and are excited to join the Acora Senior Management and staff."

The team at Just have ideas, services and skills which Acora will positively embrace. David Hemmings, Head of M&A at Acora said "We are extremely excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings. We are always looking to add complementary services to our portfolio and this acquisition forms part of our growth strategy. Following completion, our plan is to align our financial year end to October 31st and use the blueprint we have used for the Just acquisition for further opportunities in 2018."

About Acora

From its service operations centres in Sussex and the West Midlands, Acora is a UK based, award winning IT services and technology partner with over 25 years' experience.

We deliver managed, applications, consultancy and cloud solutions to mid-market companies who want to modernise their IT. More than 200 companies trust Acora to take responsibility for part, or all, of their IT services from the design and build of complex systems to the day to day management of services.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171030005684/en/

Contacts:

Acora

Richard Dorgan

Head of Marketing

Richard.Dorgan@acora.com

or

David Hemmings

Head of M&A

DHemmings@acora.com