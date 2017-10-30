Operating Room Management Market, 2022

DUBLIN, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Operating Room Management Market by Solution (OR Supply, Data Management, Communication, Anesthesia Information Management, Performance Management), Delivery Mode, End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgery) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global operating room management (ORM) market accounted for USD 2.01 Billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% to reach USD 3.4 Billion by 2022.
Emphasis on cost control, efficiency improvement in ORs, redevelopment projects & funding to improve OR infrastructure, growing prevalence of diseases, rising geriatric population, and the increasing demand for OR supply management software are factors driving the growth of this market.
Operating room management market is segmented by solution, delivery mode, component, end user, and region. The solution segment is further segmented by data management & communication solutions, anesthesia information management systems, operating room supply management solutions, operating room scheduling solutions, performance management solutions, and other solutions. The data management & communication solutions segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017. The high growth rate of this segment is primarily attributed to its increasing demand and significant role in efficiently managing operating room expenditure.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Emphasis On Efficiency Improvement in Ors
- Redevelopment Projects & Funding to Improve Or Infrastructure
- Growing Prevalence of Diseases, Rising Geriatric Population
- Increasing Demand for Or Supply Management Software
Restraints
- High Pricing And Maintenance Costs of Orm Software
Opportunities
- Developing Countries - Growth of the Healthcare Industry, Booming Medical Tourism
- Technological Advancement in Hospitals
Challenges
- Dearth of Skilled Or Technicians
Some of the major market players in the operating room management market are
- GE Healthcare
- McKesson Corporation
- Cerner Corporation
Some of the other players competing in this market are
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Surgical Information Systems
- Optum
- MEDITECH
- Picis Clinical Solutions
- Getinge
- STERIS
- Omnicell
- Stryker Corporation
- Richard Wolf
- Brainlab
- EIZO
- DxC Technology
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
- Orpheus Medica
- COMEG Medical Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Operating Room Management Market, By Component
7 Operating Room Management Market, By Solution
8 Operating Room Management Market, By Delivery Mode
9 Operating Room Management Market, By End User
10 Operating Room Management Market, By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
