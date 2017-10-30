Operating Room Management Market, 2022

DUBLIN, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Operating Room Management Market by Solution (OR Supply, Data Management, Communication, Anesthesia Information Management, Performance Management), Delivery Mode, End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgery) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global operating room management (ORM) market accounted for USD 2.01 Billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% to reach USD 3.4 Billion by 2022.

Emphasis on cost control, efficiency improvement in ORs, redevelopment projects & funding to improve OR infrastructure, growing prevalence of diseases, rising geriatric population, and the increasing demand for OR supply management software are factors driving the growth of this market.

Operating room management market is segmented by solution, delivery mode, component, end user, and region. The solution segment is further segmented by data management & communication solutions, anesthesia information management systems, operating room supply management solutions, operating room scheduling solutions, performance management solutions, and other solutions. The data management & communication solutions segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017. The high growth rate of this segment is primarily attributed to its increasing demand and significant role in efficiently managing operating room expenditure.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Emphasis On Efficiency Improvement in Ors

Redevelopment Projects & Funding to Improve Or Infrastructure

Growing Prevalence of Diseases, Rising Geriatric Population

Increasing Demand for Or Supply Management Software

Restraints



High Pricing And Maintenance Costs of Orm Software

Opportunities



Developing Countries - Growth of the Healthcare Industry, Booming Medical Tourism

Technological Advancement in Hospitals

Challenges



Dearth of Skilled Or Technicians

Some of the major market players in the operating room management market are



GE Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Some of the other players competing in this market are



Becton, Dickinson and Company

Surgical Information Systems

Optum

MEDITECH

Picis Clinical Solutions

Getinge

STERIS

Omnicell

Stryker Corporation

Richard Wolf

Brainlab

EIZO

DxC Technology

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Orpheus Medica

COMEG Medical Technologies

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Operating Room Management Market, By Component



7 Operating Room Management Market, By Solution



8 Operating Room Management Market, By Delivery Mode



9 Operating Room Management Market, By End User



10 Operating Room Management Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles

