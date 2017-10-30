The "Eastern Europe Defense Market: Analysis of Impact, Growth, Opportunities and Challenges (2018 2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Eastern Europe Defense Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.47 during the forecast period.

The spending of many Baltic States on military will not rise significantly due to the increasing presence of NATO. NATO recently in August opened a military post in Lithuania to gain better access to the region and counter rising tensions in the region. Hence NATO to counter Russia and other forces has been increasing its presence in the region and taking over the security situation slowly.

Air Based and sea based systems are expected to see high rates of growth. The market for sea based systems is less because of the geography of most eastern Europe states which are landlocked, but countries such as Russia are expected to drive the growth in the sea based systems market and will command majority share. Most of the equipment with the eastern European countries presently is of the soviet era, hence some of the demand will be replacement demand only in the region.

Turkey along with Russia has the most modern armed forces and equipment in the region, and will be significant suppliers of the equipment in region. The recently launched TAI/Agusta Westland T129 attack helicopter will significantly boost the market for Air platforms in turkey as the country has made 60 orders for the aircraft.

