

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's economic growth slowed for a second consecutive quarter during the three months to September, preliminary figures from the National Bank of Belgium showed Monday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent from the June quarter, when the economy expanded 0.5 percent. In the first three months of the year, growth was 0.7 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, GDP rose 1.7 percent in the third quarter after a 1.5 percent growth in the previous three months.



