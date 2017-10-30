Ossur Hf: Ossur Hf: Insider trading

Announcement Össur hf. No. 78/2017

Viðskipti með eigin bréf/transaction in own financial instruments

Nafn/Name:

Össur hf.

Dagsetning viðskipta/Date of transaction:

30 October 2017

Kaup eða sala/Buy or Sell:

Sell

Tegund fjármálagernings/Type of instrument:

Equities

Fjöldi hluta/Number of shares:

144,753

Gengi/Verð pr. Hlut/Price:

DKK 29.43

Fjöldi hluta eftir viðskipti/Primary insider's holdings after the transaction:

8,656,632

Dagsetning lokauppgjörs/Date of settlement:

1 November 2017

Ástæður viðskipta/Reason for transaction:

The shares are delivered in relation to an acquisition of a small prosthetics manufacturer. The share price is DKK 29.43, the Company's average share price on Nasdaq Copenhagen in the last 20 trading days.

