ROSEMONT, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/17 -- The Food Safety Summit Educational Advisory Board (EAB), comprised of professionals and experts representing the entire food industry including, processors, manufacturers, retailers, distributors, foodservice operators, regulators and academia, are working collectively to develop the education program for the 2018 event scheduled for May 7-10 in Rosemont, IL. The EAB has been working to set the direction for the content of the education program which will focus on the importance of Food Safety Throughout the Supply Chain.

"We have 20 years' worth of history and have partnered with experts in the field to help us execute the direction for the 2018 Food Safety Summit which will focus on how each community that makes up the food supply chain is connected and how vital it is to understand not only your roles and responsibilities, but also those in the entire supply chain," said Scott Wolters, Director, Tradeshows & Conferences, BNP Media, Producers of the event. "The Summit will offer case studies, educational sessions, peer-to-peer conversations, new technologies, and provide a wide range of applicable, real world solutions to identified needs and situations for the food community. We will use the community concept to allow for networking with peers and subject matter experts throughout the event."

The Food Safety Summit will be defining the Supply Chain as it relates to the communities that are represented by the Food Safety Professionals who attend the Summit, which are the major segments of the food industry including Growers/Farmers; Manufacturers/Processors/ Suppliers; Distributors; Retailers/Foodservice and Regulators.

Members of the Educational Advisory Board setting the direction for the event, include:

Gary Ades, PhD - President, G&L Consulting Group

Jay Amelang (NEW)- Vice President of Continuous Improvement, Plumrose USA

Chirag H. Bhatt, RS, CCFS, Director, Food Safety and Quality Assurance, Buc-ee's Ltd.

Sharon Birkett - VP North American Quality and Food Protection, OSI Group, LLC

Joe Corby - Executive Director, Association of Food & Drug Officials

Will Daniels - President, Fresh Integrity Group

James Doherty (NEW)- Director, Quality Assurance and Food Safety, Sodexo, Inc.

Michael Dunn (NEW) - Director, Supply Chain and Brand Safety, Quality Control and Quality Assurance, Five Guys

Faye Feldstein - Senior Advisor, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Ryan Friedman (NEW) - Warehouse Director, Sysco San Diego

Melanie Hamelton (NEW)- Director Supplier FSQA, US Foods

Craig Henry, PhD - Food Safety Consultant, Intro Inc.

Jorge Hernandez - Chief Food Safety Officer, Wholesome International

Lee-Ann Jaykus, PhD (NEW) - William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor & Noro CORE Scientific Director, North Carolina State University

Gillian Kelleher - Vice President of Food Safety and Quality Assurance, Wegman's

Mahipal Kunduru, PhD - Vice President, Quality Assurance, Topco Associates

Glenda Lewis - M.S.P.H., Director, Retail Food Protection Staff, FDA

Arthur P. Liang, MD, MPH - Senior Advisor for Food Safety, CDC

Joan Menke-Schaenzer - Chief Quality Officer, Van Drunen Farms/FutureCeuticals

Donna Schaffner, MS - Associate Director, Food Safety, Quality Assurance & Training, Rutgers University

John Spink, PhD - Director and Assistant Professor, Michigan State University

Shawn Stevens - National Food Industry Lawyer, Food Industry Council

Patricia Wester - President, PA Wester Consulting

Craig Wilson - Vice President, GMM, Costco

John Zimmermann (NEW)- Vice President, Quality Assurance & Food Safety, First Watch Restaurants

The Food Safety Summit is the leading forum on food safety with an in-depth conference program offering solutions for today and planning for tomorrow. The Summit features the world's leading authorities examining the most up-to-date innovations in the food industry. The event will start on Monday, May 7th and will offer seven certification programs as well as 28 interactive education sessions along with a trade show floor with over 200 exhibiting companies. For additional information about exhibiting at the Summit or speaking in the Solution Stage Theater contact Chuck Wilson at wilsoncm@bnpmedia.com.

For additional information about the education sessions and registration information, visit www.foodsafetysummit.com.

About the Food Safety Summit:

The Food Safety Summit is designed to meet the educational and informational needs of the entire food industry and will be held Monday, May 7 through Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The Food Safety Summit is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events and market research.

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer

Media Relations

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

Email Contact



