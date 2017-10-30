Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'PaaS Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the IT industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of PaaS platforms and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The growth of the global Platform as a Service (PaaS) market can be attributed to the increasing demand for mobility and the need for faster go-to-market," says SpendEdge procurement research analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "Also the rapid growth of the internet and technological innovations have increased the demand for IoT-based applications that constitute a significant demand for PaaS platforms," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The increasing demand for PaaS systems is because it eliminates the need to maintain costly on-premise software infrastructure. As cloud-based systems offer high levels of flexibility, buyers can opt for public or private PaaS, depending on data criticality. Also due to rapid growth in web and mobile applications, buyers now rely on PaaS.

One of the best practices that buyers of PaaS platforms should adopt is to conduct a comprehensive test for understanding functionalities to see if it can cater to their varying requirements. Assessment of functionalities includes auto-scaling, adherence to universal cloud computing standards, software load balancing and other such functionalities.

One of the key challenge faced by the buyers in this market includes security concerns in public cloud networks. The buyers might find it difficult to host certain applications on the cloud due to the sensitivity of the data and those dealing with critical and sensitive data may face greater regulatory compliance requirements, making it difficult to migrate to cloud-based systems.

PaaS Market: Pricing Trends

Pay-as-you-go pricing model is the widely-adopted pricing model in the PaaS industry through tiered pricing, subscription-based and market pricing models find comparable adoption. Pay-as-you-go pricing model offers the buyers an advantage of high transparency as buyers know the exact costs that would be incurred whereas the subscription-based pricing model facilitates prompt responses from vendors in case of service disruptions. The tiered-pricing model offers buyers scope for volume-based discounts based on the type and number of services.

