$441 Billion Elastomeric Membrane Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Elastomeric Membrane Market by Type (Sheet, Liquid Applied), Application (Roofs & Walls, Underground Construction, Wet Areas), End-use Industry (Non-residential, and Residential Construction), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The elastomeric membrane market is projected to reach USD 41.10 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2022

The elastomeric membrane market is expected to be driven by increasing residential and non-residential construction projects that are resulting in the growth of the construction industry. Moreover, regulations for energy optimization are increasing in order to address environmental concerns. Since elastomeric membranes such as TPO and EPDM contribute to energy savings, these regulations are expected to drive the elastomeric membrane market.

The key restraining factor in the elastomeric membrane market is the fluctuating price of raw materials. Moreover, companies such as BASF, Sika Carlisle Companies Inc., SOPREMA, Kemper System, Saint-Gobain, Firestone Building Products Company, Johns Manville, GCP Applied Technologies Inc. and Standard Industries Inc. are active in the market and are providing innovative products to the construction industry. Moreover these companies are engaged in mergers & acquisitions and investments & expansions strategies to enhance their foothold in the market.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



The Growing Construction Industry

Residential Construction

Non-Residential Construction

Increasing Regulations for Energy Optimization

Increasing Regulations in the Construction Industry

Restraints



Health Hazards Associated With Bitumen

Opportunities



Growing Importance of Green Roofing

Increasing Water Management Activities in Asia-Pacific Region

Challenges



Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

High Price of Elastomeric Membrane

