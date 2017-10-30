$441 Billion Elastomeric Membrane Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Elastomeric Membrane Market by Type (Sheet, Liquid Applied), Application (Roofs & Walls, Underground Construction, Wet Areas), End-use Industry (Non-residential, and Residential Construction), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The elastomeric membrane market is projected to reach USD 41.10 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2022
The elastomeric membrane market is expected to be driven by increasing residential and non-residential construction projects that are resulting in the growth of the construction industry. Moreover, regulations for energy optimization are increasing in order to address environmental concerns. Since elastomeric membranes such as TPO and EPDM contribute to energy savings, these regulations are expected to drive the elastomeric membrane market.
The key restraining factor in the elastomeric membrane market is the fluctuating price of raw materials. Moreover, companies such as BASF, Sika Carlisle Companies Inc., SOPREMA, Kemper System, Saint-Gobain, Firestone Building Products Company, Johns Manville, GCP Applied Technologies Inc. and Standard Industries Inc. are active in the market and are providing innovative products to the construction industry. Moreover these companies are engaged in mergers & acquisitions and investments & expansions strategies to enhance their foothold in the market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- The Growing Construction Industry
- Residential Construction
- Non-Residential Construction
- Increasing Regulations for Energy Optimization
- Increasing Regulations in the Construction Industry
Restraints
- Health Hazards Associated With Bitumen
Opportunities
- Growing Importance of Green Roofing
- Increasing Water Management Activities in Asia-Pacific Region
Challenges
- Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
- High Price of Elastomeric Membrane
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
7 Elastomeric Membrane Market, By Type
8 Elastomeric Membrane Market, By Application
9 Elastomeric Membrane Market, By End-Use Industry
10 Elastomeric Membrane Market, By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
- Basf Se
- Carlisle Companies Inc.
- Copernit S.P.A.
- Covestro Ag
- Derbigum
- Duro-Last, Inc.
- Firestone Building Products Company
- Fosroc
- Gcp Applied Technologies Inc.
- Henry Company
- Iko Industries
- Johns Manville
- Kemper System
- Mapei S.P.A
- Noble Company
- Paul Bauder Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Pidilite Industries Ltd
- Renolit
- Saint-Gobain
- Sika
- Soprema Group
- Standard Industries Inc.
- The 3M Company
- Tremco Incorporated
- W. R. Meadows, Inc.
