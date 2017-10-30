Digital Printing Market Worth 28.85 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Digital Printing Market for Printers, Inks, and Print Heads by Ink Type (Aqueous, Solvent, UV-Curable, Latex, and Dye Sublimation), Print Head Type (Inkjet and Laser), Substrate Type (Glass, Textile, Paper), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market was valued at USD 22.18 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 28.85 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.48% between 2017 and 2023. The growing demand for sustainable printing, development of packaging and textile industries worldwide, and reduction in per unit cost of printing with digital printers are expected to drive the growth of the digital printing market worldwide.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse70 Market Data Tables and58 Figures spread through192Pages and in-depth TOC on"Digital Printing Market for Printers"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/digital-printing-market-97124440.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



The ink market for digital printing to hold a major share of the digital printing market during the forecast period

The ink market for digital printing is expected to hold the largest share of the digital printing market between 2017 and 2023. The overall digital printing market includes digital printer market, ink market for digital printing, and print head market. Ink market for digital printing has the largest share of the overall market owing to its extensive benefits in digital printing such as they are waterproof and UV-resistant, and do not have any significant environmental impact.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=97124440

UV-cured ink is expected to hold the largest share of the ink market for digital printing

UV-cured ink is expected to hold the largest share between 2017 and 2023. UV-cured ink for digital printing is the fastest-growing segment, which offers various advantages such as quick drying, environment-friendly, low price, and resistance to UV rays, which are very important for printing on plastics, textiles, and others. As a result, UV-cured ink is increasingly replacing solvent ink despite being more expensive.

Inkjet print head held the largest share of the print head market for digital printing in 2016

Inkjet print heads can print at an average speed of 13-15 pages per minute (PPM) and can print over a large variety of surfaces such as brochures, T-shirts, and others. Also, the color quality of a color inkjet print head is superior to a laser print head. Along with the growing technology, manufacturers of inkjet print heads have been providing inkjet print heads with reduced running cost and faster printing speed for digital printing. These aforementioned factors have led to the widespread adoption of inkjet print heads in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry.

Inquiry Before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=97124440

North America held the largest share of the digital printing market in 2016

North America held the largest share of the digital printing market in 2016. The market in North America has many startups and favorable compliance and government regulations. Enterprises in this region have a rapid growth rate and a heavy demand for digital printing. Because of favorable government regulations, European companies are also investing in the North American market. Some of the major players in the market are Xerox (US), Hewlett-Packard (US), and Ricoh (Japan).

Browse Related Reports

Large Format Printer Market by Ink Type (Aqueous, Solvent, UV-Curable, Latex, Dye Sublimation), Printing Technology (Inkjet, Laser), Print Width, Application and Geography - Global Trends & Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/large-format-inkjet-printers-lfp-market-523.html

Production Printer Market by Type (Monochrome, Color), Technology (Inkjet, Toner), Production Method (Cut Sheet, Continuous Feed, Sheet Fed, and Web Based), Application and Geography - Global Trends & Forecast to 2022 http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/production-printer-market-29764400.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets