The two organizations will collaborate on areas broadly including grid-connected solar rooftops, energy storage systems, electric vehicles, smart grid initiatives and energy efficiency measures.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL), Delhi-based Tata Power DISCOM, and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) have signed a MoU to explore possibilities of collaboration at electric utility ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...