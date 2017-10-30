

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Donald Trump has the lowest approval rating as US President since taking office, according to a poll conducted as he nears the first anniversary of getting elected.



A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, released Sunday, found that just 38 percent of Americans approve of the billionaire-turned politician while 58 percent of those who took part in the poll disapprove him.



Trump touched this low popularity level in a previous poll, which was conducted in May.



The New York business tycoon had stunned the world on November 8 last year with a surprise win over his Democrat rival Hillary Clinton after political pundits and most opinion polls almost ruled out his chances to enter the White House.



This is the lowest approval rating at this point of any US President in modern history, the poll shows.



All the three immediate predecessors of Trump had better popularity, as Barack Obama recorded 51 percent, George W. Bush 88 percent, and Bill Clinton 47 percent in the first fall after they won the White House.



The pollsters reported that the main section who dented Trump's popularity were independent voters, whose approval declined from 41 percent last month to 34 percent now.



Trump faced the worst criticism in his handling of the NFL national anthem player protests (59 percent). 57 percent of respondents expressed disapproval of the president's handling of health care, followed by the way he handled the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico (54 percent) and the situation in North Korea (51 percent).



