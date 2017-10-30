The "Global Cytokine Market Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2017 2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The cytokine market is a flourishing market. The multi-faceted applications of cytokines in various domains, like prophylactic, diagnostic, and therapeutic use, to cure various diseases, has widened the horizons of the cytokine market, globally. Recent studies have shown promising contribution of cytokines in stem cell therapy, which has been a stimulating factor for investors to invest.

Inflammatory cytokines are a potential biomarker for neonatal sepsis, which is a growing cause of neonatal morbidity and mortality, worldwide. Moreover, it is a significant and viable option for cancer therapy with minimal side effects, when compared to chemotherapy and radiation.

necessitates prolonged administration. This factor condemns cytokine therapies among patients and doctors. In addition, an efficient way to maintain proper cytokine dose over a prolonged time period has not been worked out yet. This problem gets worse when cytokine doses are not given systemically.

Binding to surface receptors on cells, cytokines trigger a variety of biochemical cascades, which ultimately alter gene expression within those cells. In the interim, cancer immunotherapy has improved in areas like specificity, where cytokine therapy is not as effective and is perhaps it's biggest drawback.

