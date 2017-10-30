

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his longtime business associate Rick Gates have been indicted by a federal grand jury on twelve counts, including conspiracy against the United States.



The charges against Manafort and Gates stem from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian meddling in last year's presidential election.



The other charges against Manafort and Gates include conspiracy to launder money, acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign principle, making false and misleading foreign registration statements and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.



The indictment unsealed Monday claims between 2006 and 2017, Manafort and Gates knowingly and intentionally conspired to defraud the U.S.



Manafort, who served as Trump's campaign manager from April through August of last year, has long been under investigation in connection with his lobbying work for a pro-Russia party in Ukraine.



The Mueller investigation is primarily focused on Russian interference in the election, but the special counsel has wide latitude to pursue other wrongdoing that is uncovered.



Manafort and Gates have surrendered themselves to the FBI, with a report from CNN indicating the two are scheduled to make their initial court appearances at 1:30 p.m. ET.



Amid reports about charges stemming from the Mueller investigation, Trump attacked the probe in a series of tweets on Sunday.



'All of this 'Russia' talk right when the Republicans are making their big push for historic Tax Cuts & Reform. Is this coincidental? NOT!' Trump tweeted.



Trump reiterated his claim that the investigation is a 'witch hunt' and argued the focus should be on his election opponent Hillary Clinton.



'Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????' Trump tweeted Monday following news of the indictment.



Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the charges show the special counsel's probe is ongoing in a very serious way and said the investigation must be allowed to proceed unimpeded.



'The President must not, under any circumstances, interfere with the special counsel's work in any way,' Schumer said. 'If he does so, Congress must respond swiftly, unequivocally, and in a bipartisan way to ensure that the investigation continues.'



House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., argued an outside, fully independent investigation is still needed to expose Russian meddling in the election.



