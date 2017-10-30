Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Travel Insurance Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the financial services industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of travel insurance services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The growth of the global travel insurance services market can be attributed to the rise in the number of budgeted airlines that are encouraging travel and leading to the emergence of comprehensive insurance policies with value-added features," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "Travel insurance services are in demand because of the rise in availability of bundled policies and emergence of low-budget airlines that are leading to the increase in travel," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The rising demand of the global travel insurance market can be attributed to the rapid increase in the number of baby boomer travelers, which is driving the demand and supply of travel insurance policies across the world, primarily those that provide coverage for medical costs incurred during travel.

One of the best practices for buyers in the travel insurance market is to maintain a supplier database. The buyers should maintain a list of qualified suppliers that can cater to their requirements as this will not only help them save time on selection of suppliers but also help them reduce the time required to sort through a long and exhaustive list of suppliers.

One of the key challenges faced by buyers in this market includes difficulty in finding suppliers that comply strictly with stringent insurance-related regulations. Therefore the buyers need to choose suppliers that can comply with the regulations and policies prevalent in regions they operate as this would help buyers to carry out an efficient procurement process.

Travel Insurance Market Pricing Trends

The fixed-fee pricing model and bundled pricing model are the two most widely adopted pricing models in the travel insurance industry. The bundled-pricing model offers high transparency and also offers high scope for discounts as the order volumes are directly linked to discounts. The fixed-fee pricing model is more suitable for small firms where the requirement of services is limited. Also, the fixed fee pricing model offers buyers an advantage of budget predictability as they need to pay only for the services they require.

