2017 $15.7 Bn Rapid Test (Services) Market - Global Forecast to 2022

The "Rapid Test Market (Services) by Technology (PCR, Immunoassay, HPLC, GC-MS, LC-MS/MS), Contaminant (Pathogens, Meat speciation, GMO, Allergens, Pesticides, Mycotoxin, Heavy Metals), Food Tested (Processed, Crops), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022"

The global market for rapid test has grown exponentially in the last few years. The market size is projected to reach USD 15.71 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 7.7% from 2017.

Emerging countries such as India, China, India, Brazil, and Argentina are the potential primary markets of the industry. Factors such as rising demand for rapid test result to enhance productivity, increasing food recalls to ensure consumer safety, stringent regulatory environment, and the emergence of new technologies are the major driving factors for this market. Moreover, the increasing international trade activities helps to drive the growth of the rapid test industry.

The rapid test market, based on contaminant, is segmented into pathogens, meat speciation, GMOs, allergens, pesticides, mycotoxins, heavy metals, and others which include residues such as veterinary drugs, processing induced chemicals, and dioxins & PCBs. The pathogens segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2016 since the foodborne outbreaks due to pathogens contaminated food products are increasing in the developing as well as developed countries.

This is followed by GMO testing of food which is conducted because the seeds have been modified to improve the resistance of plants against insecticides and herbicides. Due to stringent regulations in various regions, several types of foods are tested for GMO content before their introduction in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Regulations



7 Rapid Test Market, By Contaminant



8 Rapid Test Market, By Technology



9 Rapid Test Market, By Food Tested



10 Rapid Test Market, By Region



11 Company Profiles



Als Limited

Asurequality

Bureau Veritas

Eurofins

Genetic Id

Intertek

Merieux Nutrisciences

Microbac Laboratories

Omic Usa

Romer Labs

SGS

Tuv Sud

