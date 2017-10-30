Regulatory News:

United Company RUSAL Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

SUPPLEMENTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO THE ANNOUNCEMENT ON INSIDE

INFORMATION - POSSIBLE SHARE TRANSFER

BETWEEN SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY

Reference is made to the inside information announcement made by the Company on 19 October 2017 (the "Announcement") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Unless the context requires otherwise, the terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The directors' responsibility statements were not included in the Announcement and the Company did not arrange for pre-vetting of the Announcement by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC"). The Company would like to state that the Announcement has since its publication been reviewed by the SFC.

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENTS

All the Directors of the Company issuing the Announcement jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of information contained in the Announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in the Announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in the Announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in the Announcement misleading.

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

