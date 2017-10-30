sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.10.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,532 Euro		-0,041
-7,16 %
WKN: A0YH7R ISIN: JE00B5BCW814 Ticker-Symbol: R6L 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,531
0,549
20:17
0,531
0,544
20:18
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC0,532-7,16 %