Global Carotid Stents Market Research Report 2017-2021 - Increase in M&A / Continuous Technological Advances / Rising Demand for MI Procedures

The "Global Carotid Stents Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global carotid stents market to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Carotid Stent Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Global burden of vascular diseases and stroke. The number of people affected by vascular diseases and stroke is increasing globally. CVDs are the main cause of death across the globe. The burden of CVDs is more prominent in emerging countries than in developed countries. Stroke and TIA are also prevalent globally and are responsible for a large number of deaths.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increase in M&A. Companies are adopting M&A to expand their presence globally. They are also using this strategy to increase their product portfolio and market share. This strategy empowers organizations to juxtapose innovation with R&D abilities. The trade increases the opportunities for small organizations, as the larger organizations are constantly interested in acquiring them for their development prospects. M&A remain an important option for various medical device manufacturing companies.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Availability of alternative therapies. The alternatives to carotid stents such as EECP, CEA, atherectomy, and laser angiography have been gaining popularity in the recent years. EECP is a procedure that can save lives and healthcare expenses. The technique allows increased blood flow to the heart, strengthens circulation, and offers better ways to treat heart diseases without the need for stents or bypass surgery.

Key vendors

Abbott

Boston Scientific

Cardinal Health

Medtronic

Terumo

Other prominent vendors

Balton

InspireMD

optimed

W. L. Gore & Associates

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-users

Hospitals

ASCs

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Overview

Americas

EMEA

APAC

PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

Increase in M&A

Continuous technological advances

Rising demand for MI procedures

PART 11: Vendor landscape

Competitive landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

PART 13: Appendix



