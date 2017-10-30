Multi-Cloud Management Market Worth 4,492.7 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new research report "Multi-Cloud Management Market by Platform, Application (Metering & Billing, Infrastructure & Resource Management), Service Type (Cloud Automation, Migration & Integration), Deployment Model, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market size is expected to grow from USD 1,169.5 Million in 2017 to USD 4,492.7 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.9% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 65 Market Data Tables and 31 Figures spread through 138 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Multi-Cloud Management Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/multi-cloud-management-market-18600020.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The demand for the Multi-Cloud Management Market is said to be driven by many factors, such as the avoidance of vendor lock-ins, increased agility and automation, and the need for a high-level of governance and policies. With the increase in the adoption rate of cloud computing among enterprises, the Multi-Cloud Management Market is expected to gain a major traction during the forecast period.

Internal brokerage enablement platform is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Internal brokerage enablement is a group of mainframe and virtualized resources, which can only be accessed by organizations or enterprises over a secured intranet. The increasing employee demand within organizations, for having a single point of access to all the cloud services, ranging from externally provided cloud services, such as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), to internally operated virtualized infrastructure and application services, is expected to result as a driving force for the growth of the internal brokerage enablement segment.

Request Report Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=18600020

Cloud automation service type is projected to hold the largest market share in 2017

Cloud automation is a cloud management service that is offered by the cloud vendors to enterprises for automating the management of cloud-based services. Cloud automation, within the multi-cloud environment, enables enterprises to manage the complete deployment lifecycle and usage of cloud services on public, private, and hybrid clouds. The benefits offered include rapid deployment, increased staff efficiency, reduced cost of maintenance, improved responsiveness to end-users, optimum resource utilization, and increased quality.

Telecommunications and Information Technology-enabled Services (ITES) vertical is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Telecommunications and ITES is one of the most significant verticals in the Multi-Cloud Management Market. Multi-cloud services and solutions are used in this vertical for various on-demand services, depending on the Call Detail Records (CDRs). The telecommunications and ITES vertical is said to be gaining worldwide importance in the cloud service adoption, as many communication service providers are giving importance to customer experience.

Make an Enquiry @

" http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=18600020

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in 2017

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2017, while APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region. North America is the most mature market in terms of cloud adoption, due to various factors, such as standards regulation, advanced IT infrastructure, presence of a large number of enterprises, and the availability of proficient technical expertise. The US and Canada are the top countries in North America that are said to be contributing to the growth of the Multi-Cloud Management Market.

The major vendors providing multi-cloud management solutions and services are BMC Software (US), CenturyLink (US), Accenture (Ireland), VMware (US), DoubleHorn (US), RightScale (US), CliQr (US), Cloudyn (Israel), Dell Technologies (US), Jamcracker (US), IBM (US), and Citrix (US).

Browse Related Report

Cloud Migration Services Market by Service Type (Cloud Integration, Application Management & Monitoring, Disaster Recovery, Application Load & Testing, Professional Service & Managed Service), Application, and Region - Global forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cloud-migration-service-market-266815130.html

Hybrid Cloud Market by Solution (Cloud Management and Orchestration, Disaster Recovery, Security and Compliance, and Hybrid Hosting), by Service (Professional Services and Managed Services), by Service Model (IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hybrid-cloud-market-1150.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets