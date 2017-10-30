

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google has come under intense criticism for the tech giant's cheeseburger emoji design. In response to the criticism, the company's CEO has promised to 'drop everything' on Monday to fix the burger emoji.



In a rather meaty discussion, fans of the cheeseburger pointed out the slice of cheese on the burger is in the wrong position - an error that Google CEO Sundar Pichai has promised to address promptly.



The emoji error was pointed out by writer and media analyst Thomas Baekdal, who said on Twitter, 'I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top.'



Another Twitter user, Trevor Young, suggested that the emoji was designed by someone who has never eaten a cheeseburger. Other people insisted that the emoji was a hamburger, not a cheeseburger.



In response, Pichai tweeted, 'Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday :) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this!'



According to Emojipedia, the hamburger emoji, or a cheeseburger emoji, was approved as part of the Unicode 6.0 in 2010 and added to Emoji 1.0 in 2015. While the name and type of each emoji is decided by the Unicode consortium, each company decides how to draw the actual character themselves.



However, Google is the only tech company that places the cheese below the meat patty in the cheeseburger emoji. Other companies - Apple, Twitter, Microsoft, Samsung, Whatsapp, Facebook and LG - place the cheese on top of the meat patty. This position is considered optimal for the cheese to melt on the burger.



