EXCHANGE NOTICE, OCTOBER 30, 2017 SHARES
NEXSTIM PLC: DIRECTED ISSUE
A total of 7 000 000 shares will be traded as old shares as of October 31, 2017.
Identifiers of Nexstim Plc's share:
Trading code: NXTMH ISIN code: FI4000102678 Orderbook id: 103570 Number of shares: 93 163 694
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
***
TIEDOTE, 30. LOKAKUUTA 2017 OSAKKEET
NEXSTIM OYJ: SUUNNATTU ANTI
Yhteensä 7 000 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 31. lokakuuta 2017.
Nexstim Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:
Kaupankäyntitunnus: NXTMH ISIN-koodi: FI4000102678 id: 103570 Osakemäärä: 93 163 694
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
NEXSTIM PLC: DIRECTED ISSUE
A total of 7 000 000 shares will be traded as old shares as of October 31, 2017.
Identifiers of Nexstim Plc's share:
Trading code: NXTMH ISIN code: FI4000102678 Orderbook id: 103570 Number of shares: 93 163 694
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
***
TIEDOTE, 30. LOKAKUUTA 2017 OSAKKEET
NEXSTIM OYJ: SUUNNATTU ANTI
Yhteensä 7 000 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 31. lokakuuta 2017.
Nexstim Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:
Kaupankäyntitunnus: NXTMH ISIN-koodi: FI4000102678 id: 103570 Osakemäärä: 93 163 694
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260