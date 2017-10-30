EXCHANGE NOTICE, OCTOBER 30, 2017 SHARES



NEXSTIM PLC: DIRECTED ISSUE



A total of 7 000 000 shares will be traded as old shares as of October 31, 2017.



Identifiers of Nexstim Plc's share:



Trading code: NXTMH ISIN code: FI4000102678 Orderbook id: 103570 Number of shares: 93 163 694



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



***



TIEDOTE, 30. LOKAKUUTA 2017 OSAKKEET



NEXSTIM OYJ: SUUNNATTU ANTI



Yhteensä 7 000 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 31. lokakuuta 2017.



Nexstim Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: NXTMH ISIN-koodi: FI4000102678 id: 103570 Osakemäärä: 93 163 694



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260