CSIQ Stock: Anticipating a Move Towards Higher Stock Prices
The current market environment is absolutely on fire, and stocks are surging. The last time I saw a market anything like this one was in the midst of the dot-com bubble, and perhaps we are heading into such a euphoric environment once again. I am focusing on Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) stock because the CSIQ stock chart is compelling, indicating that it is setting up to make a move. A move that could possibly mimic one of its peers.
On Friday, October 27, First Solar stock surged by 20.35% following a better-than-expected earnings report, which pays tribute to the tailwind that is currently.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
The current market environment is absolutely on fire, and stocks are surging. The last time I saw a market anything like this one was in the midst of the dot-com bubble, and perhaps we are heading into such a euphoric environment once again. I am focusing on Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) stock because the CSIQ stock chart is compelling, indicating that it is setting up to make a move. A move that could possibly mimic one of its peers.
On Friday, October 27, First Solar stock surged by 20.35% following a better-than-expected earnings report, which pays tribute to the tailwind that is currently.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...