Charleys Philly Steaks Introduces Triple Bacon Steak Philly

Latest Offering Gives the Gift of Flavor for a Limited Time

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2017 / Charleys Philly Steaks is bringing home the bacon this season with the launch of the Triple Bacon Steak Philly. The newest offering to join the Philly Cheesesteak lineup at Charleys will hit the menu on October 30.

The Triple Bacon Steak Philly is any bacon lover's dream, grilled fresh to order with steak, white American cheese, and grilled onions, and then loaded with three flavors of bacon: hardwood smoked bacon strips, double smoked bacon bits, and creamy bacon ranch sauce.

"We're always crafting new and flavorful Phillies to keep our menu fresh," said Director of Marketing, David Kusz. "We know the only thing better than savory bacon is more bacon, and that's just what our customers will get with this premium offering."

The new Triple Bacon Steak Philly will be available through January 7, 2018 in all of Charleys domestic stores and Army and Air Force (AAFES) locations worldwide, starting at $5.69.

About Charleys

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Philly Cheesesteak. Today, more than 575 locations in 45 states and 19 countries in North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe serve up the #1 Cheesesteak In The World® made with fresh, quality ingredients, grilled-to-order the Charleys way. Also known for its loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing natural Lemonades, the restaurant franchise is quickly expanding to serve the world's favorite Cheesesteaks across the globe. For more information on Charleys Philly Steaks, visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleysphillysteaks and Twitter at @charleys.

