

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - What makes a fun city? Attractive bars and clubs, delicious foods, vibrant theater life, outdoor sports, gambling or amusement parks?



Personal financial services site WalletHub tried to define such a place as one that packs a little bit of everything for everyone. It compared the 150 largest U.S. cities based on 58 key metrics ranging from fitness centers per capita to movie costs to average open hours of breweries.



To help Americans find the cities with the greatest number and variety of fun opportunities, and to select cost-effective options to enjoy personally or with their family or as a group, WalletHub published a list.



The cities were ranked on the basis of total number of points scored out of 100 across three key dimensions: Entertainment & Recreation, Nightlife & Parties, and Costs.



The leading cities were scattered across the nation, with California and Florida the states boasting two cities in the top 10.



