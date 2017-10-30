Mobile Video Surveillance Market Worth 2.32 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Mobile Video Surveillance Market by Offering (Hardware (Cameras, Storage Solutions), Software (Video Analytics, VMS), Service), Application (Trains & Trams, Buses, Transport Vehicles, Police Cars, Drones), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets' , the market was valued at 1.40 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 2.32 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.77% between 2017 and 2023. The increasing installation of surveillance cameras, improving infrastructure and deployment capabilities, rising demand for intelligent and scalable mobile video surveillance solutions, rising demand for cloud-based surveillance solutions, and growing adoption of IP cameras are the driving factors for the mobile video surveillance market growth.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )





Browse74 Market Data Tables and45 Figures spread through181Pages and in-depth TOC on"Mobile Video Surveillance Market - Global Forecast to 2023"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mobile-video-surveillance-market-28819736.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



"Hardware offerings held the largest market share in 2016 "

Hardware includes cameras, storage solutions, video encoders, and so on. Hardware components have become technologically more advanced and affordable. The rising safety and security concerns, increasing crime rates, and growing terror attacks are some of the factors driving the growth of the camera market. Also, the constantly falling prices of cameras help to increase the adoption rate of surveillance cameras across the world.

"Mobile video surveillance market for transportationvertical expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023"

The market for the transportation vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2023. The demand for security systems in public transport, mass transit systems, ports, and so on is increasing to reduce robbery and criminal activities.

Download PDF Brochure : http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=28819736

"North America held the largest market share in 2016"

North America accounted for the largest share of the mobile video surveillance market in 2016. The reason for this growth is the adoption of new technologies (cloud services and other analytics technologies) and security systems to protect its economy and infrastructure through criminal activities and terror attacks. Thus, the reduction in IP camera prices and the presence of big players are the factors, which would drive the mobile video surveillance system market growth in this region. In North America, the main focus is to boost the penetration of video surveillance system within the defense, transportation, and commercial verticals.

Inquiry Before Buy @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=28819736

The major players in the mobile video surveillance market include Axis Communications (Sweden), Bosch Security Systems (Germany), Dahua (China) , Hikvision (China), FLIR (US), Avigilon (Canada), Pelco (US), Hanwha Techwin (formerly Samsung Techwin) (South Korea), Tyco (Ireland) , Dallmeier (Germany), 3xLOGIC (US), Costar (US), DTI (Australia), and United Technologies (US).

Browse Related Reports

Video Surveillance as a Service Market by Type (Hosted, Managed, Hybrid), Vertical (Commercial, Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Residential, Institutional, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/video-surveillance-as-a-service-market-773.html

Video Surveillance Market by System (Analog, IP, Biometrics), Hardware (Camera, Monitors, Servers, Storage Devices), Software (Video Analytics, VMS), and Service (VSaaS, Installation & Maintenance), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/video-surveillance-market-645.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets