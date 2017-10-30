

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France, which boasts of the highest per capita consumption of butter in the world, is staring at a shortage of butter that could be the nation's worst since the second world war. This could also result in a shortage of croissants and of course, surging croissant prices.



The reasons for the current butter shortage in France are due to falling levels of milk production combined with rising demand for butter across the world. This has caused butter prices to double over the past year to a record level of nearly $7 per kilo.



Supermarket stocks of butter are running low and several major French newspapers have warned of the shortage of butter this week. The French government is now seeking to reassure consumers.



France's agriculture and food minister Stephane Travert has said that the shortage will not last long as low milk production levels will soon rise.



However, the advent of Christmas, which means lots of cakes, will only drive up the demand for butter even more. Pastry makers and bakers are not obtaining enough wholesale butter to maintain normal production levels.



In French pastries such as croissants, butter usually makes up one-fourth of the content. Croissant makers, who are grappling with shortage of butter supply and rising prices, have warned that costs for consumers will also rise.



French shoppers too are contending with empty butter shelves in some supermarkets.



