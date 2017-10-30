

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Concentrations of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the Earth's atmosphere surged to an unprecedented record high level in 2016, according to the UN agency for weather and climate.



CO2 concentrations increased at a record-breaking speed in 2016 - 50 percent higher than the average of the past 10 years, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).



Greenhouse Gas in the atmosphere is at its highest level in 800000 years.



The abrupt changes in the atmosphere witnessed in the past 70 years are without precedent, the WMO Greenhouse Gas Bulletin says.



CO2 is by far the most important anthropogenic long-lived greenhouse gas.



CO2 concentrations reached 403.3 parts per million in 2016, up from 400 ppm in 2015. This was due to a combination of human activities and a strong El Niño, which triggered droughts in tropical regions and reduced the capacity of 'sinks' like forests, vegetation and the oceans to absorb CO2.



Concentrations of CO2 are now 145 percent of pre-industrial (before 1750) levels, according to the Greenhouse Gas Bulletin.



The report warns that rapidly increasing atmospheric levels of CO2 and other greenhouse gases have the potential to initiate unprecedented changes in climate systems, leading to 'severe ecological and economic disruptions'.



The annual bulletin is based on observations from the WMO Global Atmosphere Watch Program.



There has been a 2.5 increase in total radiative forcing - the warming effect on climate - by all long-lived greenhouse gases, from 2015 to 2016 alone, according to figures from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration quoted in the bulletin.



'Without rapid cuts in CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions, we will be heading for dangerous temperature increases by the end of this century, well above the target set by the Paris climate change agreement,' said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.



A separate Emissions Gap Report by UN Environment is to be released on October 31.



Together, the Greenhouse Gas Bulletin and Emissions Gap Report provide a scientific base for decision-making at the UN climate change negotiations, which will be held next month in Bonn, Germany.



