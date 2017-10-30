Global Hanging Hardware Market for Fueling Systems 2017-2021 - Growing Fleet of CNG Vehicles / Solar Powered Fuel Stations / Growth of EV in China

DUBLIN, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global hanging hardware market for fueling systems to grow at a CAGR of 3.03% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Hanging Hardware Market for Fueling Systems 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing fleet of CNG vehicles. Natural gas is an alternative fuel for vehicles and other applications, such as cooking, and is gaining importance. The adoption of natural gas is rising, with an increasing number of customers opting for natural gas fueled vehicles.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing vehicular sales. The demand for passenger and commercial cars is rising in emerging countries, such as India, Brazil, and China, due to the rising purchasing power of consumers, accompanied by substantial economic growth. The growth in emerging markets, in step with global trade activity and ongoing industrialization especially in BRIC countries, has been significant. China has maintained its position as the world's largest automotive market in recent years. Similarly, the automobile market in India is highly dynamic in nature and is growing rapidly.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuations in crude oil prices. Fluctuations in crude prices since mid-2014 has been putting additional pressure on the oil and gas sector. The upstream sector, comprising of drilling and production companies, has been severely affected. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, crude oil, which was once trading at $110/bbl in June 2014 fell to $27/bbl in January 2016. With the fall in crude oil prices, oil field service companies were impacted as oil well owners pressurized service providers to reduce their cost for upstream operations.

Key vendors

Dover Corporation

Franklin Fueling Systems

Gilbarco

Other prominent vendors

Blue1USA

Husky

IRPCO

RBM Company

U-Fuel

Willborn

