Global Hanging Hardware Market for Fueling Systems 2017-2021 - Growing Fleet of CNG Vehicles / Solar Powered Fuel Stations / Growth of EV in China

DUBLIN, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Hanging Hardware Market for Fueling Systems 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global hanging hardware market for fueling systems to grow at a CAGR of 3.03% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Hanging Hardware Market for Fueling Systems 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing fleet of CNG vehicles. Natural gas is an alternative fuel for vehicles and other applications, such as cooking, and is gaining importance. The adoption of natural gas is rising, with an increasing number of customers opting for natural gas fueled vehicles.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing vehicular sales. The demand for passenger and commercial cars is rising in emerging countries, such as India, Brazil, and China, due to the rising purchasing power of consumers, accompanied by substantial economic growth. The growth in emerging markets, in step with global trade activity and ongoing industrialization especially in BRIC countries, has been significant. China has maintained its position as the world's largest automotive market in recent years. Similarly, the automobile market in India is highly dynamic in nature and is growing rapidly.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuations in crude oil prices. Fluctuations in crude prices since mid-2014 has been putting additional pressure on the oil and gas sector. The upstream sector, comprising of drilling and production companies, has been severely affected. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, crude oil, which was once trading at $110/bbl in June 2014 fell to $27/bbl in January 2016. With the fall in crude oil prices, oil field service companies were impacted as oil well owners pressurized service providers to reduce their cost for upstream operations.
Key vendors
- Dover Corporation
- Franklin Fueling Systems
- Gilbarco
Other prominent vendors
- Blue1USA
- Husky
- IRPCO
- RBM Company
- U-Fuel
- Willborn
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
- Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market overview
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
- Global hanging hardware market for fueling systems by end-user
- Global hanging hardware market for fueling systems by diesel and petrol station
- Global hanging hardware market for fueling systems by natural gas station
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
- Global hanging hardware market for fueling systems by geography
- Hanging hardware market for fueling systems in APAC
- Hanging hardware market for fueling systems in Americas
- Hanging hardware market for fueling systems in EMEA
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
- Growing fleet of CNG vehicles
- Solar powered fuel stations
- Growth of EV in China
PART 11: Vendor landscape
- Competitive landscape
- Other prominent vendors
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
- Gilbarco
- Dover Corporation
- Franklin Fueling Systems
PART 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2dzrf6/global_hanging
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716