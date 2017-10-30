The mixed series of lottery bonds traded on Nasdaq Stockholm will be registered with the same ISIN code as the straight series from the 11th of December 2017. (24/17) The mixed series of lottery bonds are currently registered with a fabricated ISIN code starting with "QV". This has been done in order to facilitate separate trading in the series types. The mixed series will be registered with their true ISIN codes instead going forward.



Example current setup:



Issuer Series ISIN Market Name Svenska Staten 131 10 QV0005133239 STO Lottery Bonds Svenska Staten 131 BL SE0005133220 STO Lottery Bonds



Example new setup:



Issuer Series ISIN Market Name Svenska Staten 131 10 SE0005133220 STO Lottery Bonds Svenska Staten 131 BL SE0005133220 STO Lottery Bonds



The change will not affect trading functionality in Genium INET and both series in all listed ISINs will continue to be listed on STO Lottery Bonds.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Axel Holm or Angelica Nordberg, telephone +46 8 405 60 00



Nasdaq Stockholm Axel Holm Angelica Nordberg Nordic Fixed Income Nordic Fixed Income