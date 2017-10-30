Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of
quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-10-30 / 16:23
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 15, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 15, 2017 German:
https://lanxess.de/de/corporate/investor-relations/publikationen/quartalsber
ichte/ English:
https://lanxess.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/publications/quarterly-r
eports/
2017-10-30 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com
End of News DGAP News Service
623805 2017-10-30
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresOctober 30, 2017 11:24 ET (15:24 GMT)
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of
quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-10-30 / 16:23
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 15, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 15, 2017 German:
https://lanxess.de/de/corporate/investor-relations/publikationen/quartalsber
ichte/ English:
https://lanxess.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/publications/quarterly-r
eports/
2017-10-30 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com
End of News DGAP News Service
623805 2017-10-30
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresOctober 30, 2017 11:24 ET (15:24 GMT)