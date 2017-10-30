Sidley Austin LLP is pleased to announce that James Wood will join the firm as a partner in its London office. He will be a member of Sidley's M&A practice.

Mr. Wood is an accomplished lawyer with extensive UK public and cross-border private M&A experience across a variety of industry sectors. Among the more notable features of his career thus far was his four-year posting, over half as managing partner, to Freshfields' Tokyo office.

"We are delighted to welcome James to our London corporate group," said Matthew Dening, managing partner of Sidley's London office. "His extensive experience with public and private M&A transactions, along with his engaging nature, make him a natural fit for us and our clients, and a partner whom our global corporate clients and our global corporate lawyers will be very keen to work with."

With 1,900 lawyers in 20 offices around the globe, Sidley is a premier legal adviser for clients across the spectrum of industries. Follow Sidley on Twitter @SidleyLaw.

